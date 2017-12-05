Assault accusations are 'tip of an ugly iceberg': OPINION

I HAVE been indecently assaulted four times in my life, each time by men, and I consider myself lucky that it wasn't worse; unlike quite a few of my female friends, I have never been raped.

The first time was by a bloke in a department store. I was 11, and wearing my school uniform; he was about 70. It occurred on an escalator, in full view of dozens of people, but no-one came to my aid. I was an innocent in those days; I really didn't comprehend what was happening, but I knew I didn't like it.

If I'd known a bit more about the "facts of life” I would have belted the dirty old bugger on the head with my trusty Globite schoolcase; instead I ran up the escalator and managed to escape in the crowd. I don't know what would have happened if the encounter had taken place in a park or somewhere with fewer witnesses. I shudder to think.

Fast forward a few years and a change of scene, this time to a relatively deserted street in Melbourne. I was en route to have lunch with my then-husband after he finished work and a stranger assaulted me, again in broad daylight. He wouldn't stop despite me telling him to. Once again, I ran (this time in high heels); this time I threatened to scream as well. And so on.

The revelations of the past few months since a brave few, male and female, came forward and levelled accusations against too many men of power have been truly appalling, particularly when you realise this is just the tip of an ugly iceberg. And if you think about the very real likelihood of there being thousands more incidents (not necessarily confined to the entertainment industry), it is so much worse.

However, as much as I am loathing the dark underbelly that is being exposed like an infected sore after ripping off a band-aid, the way in which it is being done is also cause for concern.

I am in no way defending the actions of those who have transgressed, but the presumption of innocence until proven guilty still stands in Western society.

That isn't occurring at the moment; instead we have trial by Twitface. Social media gives a public voice to a lot of people who shouldn't necessarily have one (and I am looking straight at a certain orange-faced world leader).

Many of the accused are fighting back with cries of "witch-hunt”, but if the naming and shaming without actual evidence continues, those cries may be too close to the mark.

Those who have been getting away with abhorrent behaviour won't be finding it quite so easy from now on. Good.