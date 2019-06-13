Assange extradition order to US signed

The United Kingdom has signed an extradition order to send Julian Assange to the United States.

Assange will face charges that he conspired to hack government computers and violated an espionage law.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC the final decision on Assange's extradition would be up to the court.

The Wikileaks founder is due to front an extradition hearing in a London court on Friday local time.

The United States government formally submitted an extradition request to Britain this week, a Justice Department official confirmed.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified information and of conspiring with former Army private Chelsea Manning to crack a Defense Department computer password.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London. Picture: AP

That indictment, which includes Espionage Act charges, was issued by the Justice Department last month and is pending in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The extradition request had been expected ever since US authorities first announced a criminal case against Assange.

Julian Assange's father John Shipton has gone to Europe to help raise funds to help his son with his legal case. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012 after Ecuador granted him political asylum.

He was arrested by British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail. Sweden also seeks him for questioning about an alleged rape, which Assange has denied.

Assange was initially charged with a single computer crime violation on allegations that he worked with Manning to crack a government password.

Some legal experts have said the additional Espionage Act charges might slow or complicate the extradition process to the extent the United Kingdom views them as political offenses and therefore exempt from extradition.

Manning, who spent seven years in a military prison for delivering a trove of classified information to Assange before having her sentence commuted by then- President Barack Obama, has been jailed for civil contempt in Virginia after refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.