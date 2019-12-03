Aspiring young inventors to represent region in Canberra

TWO aspiring young inventors has been selected to expand upon their skills at a national convention in Canberra, run by Questacon – The National Science and Technology Centre.

Isaac Poulsen, 16, from Burringbar and Joshua Sykes, 16, from Bangalow, will join 23 other young Australians from across the country to participate in the National Questacon Invention Convention.

The five-day National Questacon Invention Convention provides young innovators with practical insight into design and entrepreneurship.

Working with Questacon facilitators and innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs from around Australia, students will spend the week turning their big ideas into reality.

The program allows delegates to make stronger connections between STEM skills, career opportunities and commercial enterprise.

“I’m excited to be selected to attend the National Questacon Invention Convention,” Mr Poulsen said.

“This is an amazing opportunity to meet like-minded young inventors and work with some of Australia’s leading innovators and entrepreneurs.” Mr Sykes said.

Delegates at the National Questacon Invention Convention will attend workshops to develop their creative design and innovation skills.

This year, the delegates will develop a prototype to address problems and opportunities around the theme of ‘Thrive’.

Questacon Senior Manager National Programs, Mr Jared Wilkins, said the National Questacon Invention Convention provided participants with an opportunity to see the wide range of career pathways available in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The National Questacon Invention Convention delegates will be able to talk and work with leaders in innovation to develop their own prototypes and ideas,” he said.

“The week-long convention inspires future innovators, and encourages them to develop creative thinking skills critical to Australia’s economic future.”

The National Questacon Invention Convention runs from January 13 - 17, 2020 at The Ian Potter Foundation Technology Learning Centre in Canberra.

Delegates will showcase their prototypes at a final event attended by invited guests including delegates’ families.

The National Questacon Invention Convention is part of the $14.5 million Questacon Smart Skills Initiative, funded by the Australian Government in partnership with The Ian Potter Foundation.