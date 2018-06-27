Asphalt plant could still go somewhere else

Ballina Shire Council is considering other sites for Fulton Hogan's proposed asphalt plant.

AN ASPHALT plant that had been proposed for the Ballina Shire will not go ahead.

But the council might work with the company to find an alternate to the Teven quarry they had planned to use for the plant.

Ballina deputy mayor Keith Williams welcomed news the Stokers Lane plant would not go ahead.

Residents yesterday revealed the quarry's owner and operator, Holcim, wrote to them confirming they had withdrawn consent for multinational Fulton Hogan to submit the development application.

In the letter, Holcim said they had been unable to "reach an acceptable business arrangement" with the company.

They said Holcim had "been listening to the community" and had "taken all of the community feedback on board as part of this decision".

This followed a surge of community opposition, including a campaign by Facebook group No Bloody Way.

Cr Williams, who joined the community's fight against the plans both as a resident and as deputy mayor, said he was "relieved" by Holcim's decision.

But he said the council didn't want to stand in the way of the jobs that a new asphalt plant could create for the region.

He said council staff had already suggested at least one alternate site for the company.

"I hope we can follow that up and not lose that economic opportunity," Cr Williams said.

He hoped they could find a new site which would have a minimal impact on residents.

"Holcim has been a business in Ballina Shire for a long time so it's got connections with the local community and I think they have heard the message," he said.

"I think they understood, they were listening.

"As a community we made it clear that we would fight for as long and as far as it took.

"Holcim and its predecessors have been in this community a long time.

"They sponsor numerous community and sporting groups. I think once they became aware of the potential cost of the negative publicity, the income from the rental of a small area of land at the quarry really couldn't compensate."

Teven Tintenbar Community Association president Josh Browne also welcomed the decision.

"We live in a peaceful valley that's full of guardians who have just shown the world they will protect the paradise that is Teven," Mr Browne said.

"The people of Teven and Tintenbar have shown their strength and proven their determination to safeguard the natural environment."