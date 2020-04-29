Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Todd, Brodie Todd, Mirren Bryant and Lacey Preston, Charleville School of Distance Education Kickstart Conference 2019.
Will Todd, Brodie Todd, Mirren Bryant and Lacey Preston, Charleville School of Distance Education Kickstart Conference 2019.
News

Ask the experts: top tips for learning at home in COVID-19

Jorja McDonnell
28th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING on home schooling has been a new experience for many families during the coronavirus pandemic, and has presented its own challenges along the way for both students and their parents.

But there are some people who are experts in learning outside the classroom. Teachers at Charleville School of Distance Education teach students who live hundreds of kilometres from their school campus, so they know a thing or two about how to make the most of learning at home.

School principal Jenny Swadling, along with her team of educators, has offered some tips for those grappling with the new way of schooling based on their own experience.

While the advice can help with daily lessons, Ms Swadling said the most important thing for parents to know was help is out there for them.

"I cannot stress enough that parents need to be kind to themselves, understand this too shall pass, believe in themselves and seek support as they need it," she said.

"The difference for our parents and students from mainstream schools, while they are learning at home, is that they have been thrust into this with little choice, little preparation and with a bigger threat disrupting all of our lives, whereas our distance education parents have a choice."

With students set to continue learning at home until late May, the Charleville School of Distance Education has these handy tips:

• If possible, assign a designated work area.

• Make a visual timetable or chart of the schedule and rules. Kids can consult it as needed.

• Have regular breaks to keep their focus - physical activity is especially helpful to rest and re-energise the brain.

• Ask your teachers for ideas.

• Be understanding, patient and encouraging, recognise that change increases stress and fear.

• Acknowledge and explain about the stress you are all experiencing - labelling emotions helps release them and sets an example of how children can recognise and explain how they are feeling.

• Use positive recognition and rewards: "You were really productive"; "I liked the way you stayed focused and completed that activity"; "When you finish this, then you can do that for 10 minutes".

• If you are finding the child disengaged and you are feeling frustrated, it is sometimes better to take a break, walk away and find a space, do one of the less demanding activities.

charleville school of distance education education home schooling learningathome schools
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warriors backflip on Lennox Head base

        premium_icon Warriors backflip on Lennox Head base

        Sport NRL believed to have chosen Tamworth over Lennox Head for Warriors training camp.

        Lismore council accused of ‘sloppy’ farm prosecution

        premium_icon Lismore council accused of ‘sloppy’ farm prosecution

        News Dispute arose after noise complaints from local residents

        Cockroaches were 'raining from the ceiling'

        premium_icon Cockroaches were 'raining from the ceiling'

        News Hoarding disorders put people at “huge risk”, Lismore woman says

        Driver allegedly caught with 54kg of cannabis faces court

        premium_icon Driver allegedly caught with 54kg of cannabis faces court

        News A MAN who was allegedly found with 54kg of cannabis in his car has been granted...