Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lyndon Kingston is facing seven criminal charges in relation to his time as director and CEO of bcu.
Lyndon Kingston is facing seven criminal charges in relation to his time as director and CEO of bcu.
News

ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

Jasmine Minhas
4th Dec 2019 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former director and CEO of Bananacoast Community Credit Union has been slapped with seven criminal charges following an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Comission (ASIC).

Lyndon Kingston, who was recruited as the Chief Financial Officer in 2008 before later becoming the CEO of the Coffs Harbour-based credit union, could potentially face up to ten years imprisonment if found guilty of the charges.

Before his time at bcu Mr Kingston was a senior manager at banking watchdog APRA.

The Queensland man appeared at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged with three counts of dishonestly using his position as director of bcu, and two counts of providing false information to bcu.

Former bcu CEO Lyndon Kingston is facing seven criminal charges in relation to his time as director and CEO of bcu.
Former bcu CEO Lyndon Kingston is facing seven criminal charges in relation to his time as director and CEO of bcu.

He is also facing two charges related to making and using a false document with the intention of dishonestly inducing a public official to accept it as genuine.

ASIC alleges the crimes took place between December 2015 and August 2017.

Mr Kingston was stood down from his position as CEO in 2017.

Mr Kingston has since been released on bail and the matter has been adjourned to February 14 next year.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting the matter.

These charges come after Mr Kingston lodged a $3.4m lawsuit against bcu last year alleging it broke his contract and still owed him bonuses following his sacking.

The credit union then filed a counter claim alleging that Mr Kingston had fraudulently concealed secret commissions by doctoring paperwork sought by his previous employer APRA.

More Stories

apra bcu brisbane magistrates court lyndon kingston
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        premium_icon TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        News A popular Asian fusion restaurant has relocated to a Lismore CBD building.

        How the Australian Army is helping with fires

        How the Australian Army is helping with fires

        News Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol all areas of fire ground

        Council workshop new policy to manage 'unreasonable' people

        premium_icon Council workshop new policy to manage 'unreasonable' people

        News “Everyone who is impacted by council in one way or another will not be happy with...

        Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

        premium_icon Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

        News Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic...