Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Apostolos Giannou celebrates after scoring against Palestine. Picture: AP
Apostolos Giannou celebrates after scoring against Palestine. Picture: AP
Soccer

Socceroo striker: I have all the moves

by EMMA KEMP
14th Jan 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fresh from his first competitive international goal, Apostolos ­Giannou has challenged anyone claiming he doesn't fit the Socceroos' new attacking mould.

Giannou warranted his 11th-hour Asian Cup call-up after eight minutes on the pitch on Friday, coming off the bench to ice Australia's 3-0 win over Palestine.

It was his second goal in seven caps, having scored his first in ­October's friendly against Kuwait.

Summoned at late notice to ­replace injured winger Martin Boyle, the Cyprus-based striker was labelled by Graham Arnold as the "Plan C".

While praised for his pressing ability, Giannou is viewed by many as a big target man best ­suited to sitting at the focal point of attack.

 

Apostolos Giannou celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Palestine and Australia.
Apostolos Giannou celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Palestine and Australia.

 

But the 28-year-old said he was well versed on Arnold's quick, fluid, front-three system.

"I don't really fit like the No. 9 that sits in there, I like to move as well," Giannou said.

"I know about the system because I was in the last camp in Dubai and Kuwait, so I knew all the things. It's not something new for me.

"I'll keep working on that in training but it feels natural.

"I think it makes it difficult for the other team when everyone's moving around. They don't know where you're going to go. Being unpredictable is the main thing."

 

Apostolos Giannou (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring.
Apostolos Giannou (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring.

 

Following a fatigued first few days in camp after his airport taxi took him on a four-hour round trip to the wrong city, Giannou is feeling fresh and ready to play whatever role is required in an attack now posing stiff competition in the form of fit-again Andrew Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren, who opened his international account against Palestine.

"I wasn't in the squad a week before the camp started so I'm just happy to be here," he said.

"I was just excited to get on the park, wanted to make an impact and it came so just over the moon.

"It has been a good year so far so I'm very happy with the way things have worked out."

 

 

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

Show More
apostolos giannou asian cup asian cup2019 socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    News THE rescue helicopter was called to the scene at Wardell last night.

    • 14th Jan 2019 11:10 AM
    Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    premium_icon Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    Business Production set to scale up in coming months

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Crime Driving rights suspended after refusing test

    PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    News 2,500 people, 288 cars and a growing rockabilly culture

    Local Partners