Ashley to face sun's power at tennis

Ashley Allman playing in the open women's division at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament Mitchell Craig

A DETERMINED Ashley Allman has booked a spot in the open women's semi-finals after two convincing wins on the second day of the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament.

The No 4 seed from South West Rocks beat ninth seed Dunja Dudic 6-1 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, the 16-year-old accounted for Casino teenager Maddison Morrissey 6-1 6-1.

Allman will play top seed Cyan Sun in the semi-final today.

"I've played her (Sun) a lot in Queensland. I've gone close but she always seems to get me,” Allman said.

"The No 2 seed lost and the girl that beat her has pulled out so that's a bit of a game-changer.

"I've played here a few times and I just have to stay focussed and keep going now.

"Maddie was tough, the score didn't reflect that match. I just got on top before she did.”

Morrissey, 17, has only just returned from a wrist injury which sidelined her from competition for six months.

She was able to beat 14th seed Laura Adey 4-6 6-2 6-1 to progress from the second round.

"I was a bit worried (about my wrist) but it was good to be back out there,” Morrissey said.

"Ashley is really talented and anyone in the top five could win it.”

Fifth seed Isabella Major will take on defending champion Shannon Beckett in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, 18th seed Will Maher caused the upset of the day in the open men's division when he beat top seed Patrick Coates-Beadmen 5-7 6-1 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

Maher will now play fifth seed Cade Birrell while Sam Oster and Haru Sonton will play in the other semi-final.

Competition continues today across courts at Alstonville, Ballina and Wollongbar.

The open men and women's final will be played tomorrow morning.