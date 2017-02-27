Ashleigh takes up the 'Februhairy' challenge

Ashleigh McCabe receiving a leg wax from Jamie Zorzo from Affordable Beauty at the end of her Get Hairy February fundraising project.

A LOCAL woman has forgone the indulgence of hair removal for a month, all for a good cause.

Goonellabah's Ashleigh McCabe, 25, signed up to participate in Get Hairy February, which empowered women to challenge expectations while raise money to help eliminate violence against women.

All donations go to The Full Stop Foundation to provide support services to those affected and prevent further violence.

"I've overcome situations of domestic violence in the past, and I know many other women who have suffered and are suffering from verbal and physical abuse," Ms McCabe said.

"As a sufferer you feel ashamed and often keep your hurt to yourself.

Ashleigh gets a leg wax: Ashleigh McCabe receives a leg wax at the end of her fundraising for Get Hairy February.

"I have decided to get hairy this February and refrain from shaving my legs to show my support.

"To not shave my legs during summer is a big no no for me personally, but I keep saying over in my head 'it's for a good cause' just to get myself to walk out the door."

After growing her leg hair for a month, this morning she received a wax care of Jamie Zorzo from Affordable Beauty, in front of her coworkers at Beach and Bush Distributers.

As of her hair removal this morning, she had raised a total of $550, smashing her original goal of $500 - and her fundraising page is still open.

To donate, visit https://gethairyfebruary.org/ashleighmccabe