Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Ashleigh Barty has continued her strong form.
Australian Ashleigh Barty has continued her strong form.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty continues fine form

5th Apr 2018 10:53 AM

ASHLEIGH Barty has fought back from a set down to win her second-round match at the WTA clay-court tournament in South Carolina, but Daria Gavrilova is out after a three-set loss.

Ninth-seeded Australian Barty dropped the first set to unseeded German Tatjana Maria before powering to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Her round-of-16 opponent is Latvian eighth seed Anastasija Sevastova, who beat qualifier Caroline Dolehide in three sets.

Barty's countrywoman Gavrilova, the 11th seed, bounced back after losing the first set to Italy's Camila Giorgi and looked to turn the tide but unforced errors resurfaced as she was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-3.

Five double faults in the opening set from Gavrilova set the tone, three of them coming in her first two service games. She saved four break points before surrendering the set.

A reverse in the second appeared to give the world No. 24 the momentum, but Gavrilova's troubles returned in the deciding set.

A tight eighth game allowed Giorgi to break and she made no mistake with her first match point.

Meanwhile, Kristyna Pliskova rallied from a set down to knock out two-time Wimbledon champion and Petra Kvitova.

Czech second seed Kvitova won six of the first seven games to take the opening set before countrywoman Pliskova came back for a 1-6 6-1 6-3 win.

A host of other seeds progressed with Germany's Julia Georges, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, Frenchwoman Alize Cornet and Elena Vesnina of Russia reaching the last 16.

Unseeded winners were American Bernarda Pera and Italian wildcard Sara Errani.

ashleigh barty charleston open daria gavrilova tatjana maria
Man acquitted of murder charge after four years behind bars

Man acquitted of murder charge after four years behind bars

Crime A MAN described by his family as "vulnerable" and "easily misled" has been acquitted of the bashing murder of a woman.

  • 5th Apr 2018 10:57 AM
PHOTOS: Bruxner Highway crash causes traffic chaos

PHOTOS: Bruxner Highway crash causes traffic chaos

News There has been a multiple vehicle crash on the highway at Wollongbar

Born and bred Casino woman to celebrate 105th birthday

Born and bred Casino woman to celebrate 105th birthday

Community Simple pleasures is the secret to a long life, Kitty reveals

Why you might be seeing extra police on our roads

Why you might be seeing extra police on our roads

News Extra officers for Games after 142 caught speeding over Easter

  • 5th Apr 2018 10:52 AM

Local Partners