Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashleigh Barty has charged into the third round in Canada.
Ashleigh Barty has charged into the third round in Canada.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty looking good with US Open looming large

by AAP
9th Aug 2018 8:00 AM

ASHLEIGH Barty has moved into the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal with victory over Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

World No.16 Barty, who is seeded 15, prevailed 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 over Van Uytvanck, who beat defending Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon last month.

Ranked 42 in the world, Van Uytvanck spurned two set points in the opening set, before Barty closed out a tense tiebreak.

Boosted by that, the Queenslander broke the Belgian three times in the second set to close out the win in just over an hour and 20 minutes.

She will now face unseeded French former world No.11 Alize Cornet who stunned Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-1.

The win was Cornet's 17th over a top-10 opponent and sets her up for a second meeting with Barty, who she beat in the opening round of the 2014 French Open.

Related Items

alison van uytvanck ashleigh barty rogers cup us open

Top Stories

    Search ramps up for man lost on mountain

    Search ramps up for man lost on mountain

    News POLICE and rescue crews will return to search for the missing father, joining the efforts of the community, who have not stopped searching in more than a week.

    Arrest over fig tree chop, duck eggs removed

    Arrest over fig tree chop, duck eggs removed

    News "Protectors" of 200-year-old tree won't give up without a fight

    • 9th Aug 2018 7:33 AM
    Calves sell for $5 a head at Casino as drought hits home

    premium_icon Calves sell for $5 a head at Casino as drought hits home

    Environment Farmers on the Northern Rivers are scrambling to feed stock

    Mum-of-four defies traumatic past to open new business

    premium_icon Mum-of-four defies traumatic past to open new business

    Business She's confident her shop will thrive in the Lismore CBD

    Local Partners