Ashleigh Barty continues her great form from Sydney in Melbourne.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Impressive Barty keeps good times rolling

16th Jan 2019 3:15 PM
Ashleigh Barty has powered to another straight-sets win to storm into the Australian Open third round in Melbourne.

The Aussie No.1 and 15th seed fired seven aces and dropped serve only once in an impressive 6-2 6-3 win over China's Yafan Wang.

Barty will play either West Australian qualifier Astra Sharma or Greek Maria Sakkari on Friday for a place in the second week of the Open for the first time.

The 22-year-old couldn't be happier with her form.

"I feel great. We have had an amazing start to the year," she said.

"It's nice to be playing in Australia and playing well."

Barty has won many fans over the last year and on Wednesday she was paid one of the greatest compliments a tennis player could ask for when she was described as "Federer-esque" by Todd Woodbridge.

But she's not getting caught up in the hype - not even on social media.

 

The Barty party is taking shape nicely.

"I mean I just get rid of the notifications and that will do. I can come out here and play with freedom. Play my game,' she said.

"When I am playing well I'm really enjoying myself out on court and that is all I can ask of every match.

"If I win it's a bonus. If I lose the sun still comes up the next day and it's all good."

