Ashes removed from cemetery after car hits wall

FIVE sets of ashes and plaques have been removed from Byron Bay Cemetery after one of the columbarium walls was found damaged last Friday.

Byron Shire Council said the damage to Wall B, in the garden cemetery, was probably caused by a vehicle.

Council staff were notified about the damage late Friday afternoon by a concerned member of the public.

Byron Shire Council believes a vehicle could have caused some damage to one of the columbarium walls at the Byron Bay Cemetery. Samantha

Infrastructure Services director, Phil Holloway, said the wall was a repository for the ashes of people's loved ones.

There is now a large crack along some of the grout lines after a vehicle hit the wall.

"Staff who work at the cemetery believe the incident happened sometime Thursday evening or during Friday because the damage would have been noticed during routine works," Mr Holloway said.

"When staff inspected the damage they noticed that five sets of ashes were not secure, and fearful they could be further damaged by vandals, or the weather, these ashes and their accompanying plaques were respectfully removed and their details recorded and they are now in a safe, secure place."

Staff are now looking at solutions for the repairs and have apologised for the "regrettable action" that has been necessary.

"We understand that this wall holds many memories and council will be repairing the wall as quickly as possible so the dislodged ashes can be returned to their original places," Mr Holloway said.

"It is important for people to know that the removal of the contained ashes was a last resort but our priority was making sure that they were safe and secure and that they are being respectfully cared for until we can put them back into the columbarium wall."

Once the damage has been fixed, all of the ashes and plaques will be placed back as they were.

People who are concerned about their family member's ashes can contact Susan Sulcs on 6626 7082 or John Fitzgerald on 0417 219 443 for more information.