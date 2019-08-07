Ash Barty’s stunning rich list snub

Ash Barty still has some hurdles to pass.

Ash Barty still has some hurdles to pass.

AUSSIE Ash Barty is still unable to crack the list of the highest earning female athletes on the planet despite rocketing to the World No. 1 ranking this year.

Forbes released its 2019 list of the world's richest women's athletes on Wednesday morning with Barty a stunning omission on the back of tennis locking out the entire top 10 spots.

Barty is still riding a life-changing wave since her historic breakthrough to win the French Open in May - but, according to Forbes, her bank account hasn't changed that significantly.

It's a good thing Barty has repeatedly declared her Roland Garros triumph won't change who she is - because in the realms of the world's top earning athletes life hasn't exactly been turned on its head for the 23-year-old.

The Forbes 2019 female athletes rich list saw Serena Williams again secure the top spot as the world's highest earning female athlete with total earnings of $43.2 million ($US29.2m).

The American champion has now secured the top spot for four straight years and remains the most recognised female athlete around the globe.

With Williams unable to break through for her first grand slam title since returning to the WTA Tour following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia, the overwhelming majority of the 37-year-old's earnings come from her rich endorsement deals, worth $US25 million, according to Forbes.

OK, life has changed pretty dramatically for Ash Barty.

It is the endorsement deals that have cost Barty a spot in the list of the 15 highest earning female athletes of the year.

Barty took home the richest ever French Open prize-money haul from her maiden grand slam victory, a cheque for $3.7 million.

It has seen her career prize money haul jump above the $US10 million mark - more than doubling in the 2019 season.

Despite this, Forbes considers Barty to have earned less than Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn, who is estimated to have earned $US5.3 million in the last 12 months and featured as the 15th highest earning female athlete on the 2019 Forbes list.

Forbes appears to have overlooked Barty's recent prize money wins from her Birmingham title and her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

With those events included, Barty has in prize money alone earned more than $US5.3 million this year.

The Herald Sun last month also reported Barty earns $400,000 in endorsements through ambassador roles with Vegemite, Kayo, Fila, Jaguar, Head and Rado.

The relatively small endorsement portfolio comes despite Barty's much-loved, classy character that has made her one of the country's most loved athletes.

Barty's manager Nikki Craig said before Wimbledon the Aussie star was in no hurry to sign deals purely for a quick payday.

"Ash's current partnerships have been chosen carefully based on shared values and a genuine connection," Craig said.

Barty said recently she is determined not to change as a person despite fame and fortune.

"Nothing's really changed in a sense. Everything's been the same for me,'' Barty said.

"It's just been a little bit of down time and preparation building up to here.''

Ash Barty is enjoying life as the No. 1.

She said the increased pressure that has followed her ever since Roland Garros won't change her preparation or mindset.

"I'm still the same Ash Barty and I try and prepare the same way," she said.

"It was really nice to come out now and kind of get back into a normal routine of playing matches again and yeah, like I said, it's pretty incredible, but nothing's changed for me."

Williams was the only female to crack the list of the 100 highest earning athletes announced by Forbes in June, coming in as the No. 63 overall.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was the big mover of the 2019 list, making her debut as the No. 2 highest earning female athlete of the past 12 months with total earnings of $US24.3 million.

Her cash bonanza makes her just the third woman in Forbes' history to have raked in more than $US20 million in a 12-month period.

FORBES HIGHEST EARNING FEMALE ATHLETES 2019 ($US)

Serena Williams would be the highest earner without earning a cent through prize money.

1. Serena Williams (tennis) - $29.2m

2. Naomi Osaka (tennis) - $24.3m

3. Angelique Kerber (tennis) $11.8m

4. Simona Halep (tennis) - $11.2m

5. Sloane Stephens (tennis) - $9.6m

6. Caroline Wozniacki (tennis) $7.5m

7. Maria Sharapova (tennis) - $7m

8. Karolina Pliskova (tennis) - $6.3m

9. Elina Svitolina (tennis) - $6.1m

10. Venus Williams (tennis) - $5.9m

10. Garbine Muguruza (tennis) - $5.9m

12. Alex Morgan (football) - $5.8m

13. P.V Sindhu (badminton) - $5.5m

13. Madison Keys (tennis) - $5.5m

15. Ariya Jutanugarn (golf) - $5.3m