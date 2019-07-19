Ash Barty increases World No. 1 lead

ASHLEIGH Barty continues to stare down at her rivals from the summit of women's tennis after the WTA updated its rankings post-Wimbledon.

Barty, who achieved her best-ever finish at the grass court grand slam by making the fourth round, has a lead of 348 points on Japan's Naomi Osaka (6605 to 6257).

The French Open champion, who was hoping to become the first Australian to win at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980, lost in three sets to American Alison Riske at Wimbledon.

The top three of Barty, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova remains unchanged although none of them reached the quarter-finals.

Simona Halep, who demolished Serena Williams in under an hour in the women's final, moved up three places to No.4. Williams moved up one place to nine.

Former world No.1 Angelique Kerber, who lost to Lauren Davis in the second round at Wimbledon after winning the tournament in 2018, dropped out of the top 10 to 13.

HOW BARTY RETAINS NO. 1

Barty followed a third-round exit at Wimbledon last year by making it all the way to the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Numero uno. (Adam Warner, AELTC via AP)

That looms as one of two major hurdles in her path to retaining the year-end number one ranking.

Barty, who has confirmed she'll play in the Canadian tournament beginning in early August, will also have a stack of points to defend at November's WTA Elite Trophy event in China.

She won the event last year.

But Barty will be hoping to gain ground at the final major of the year - the US Open - where she is only defending round of 16 points.

Osaka - who won the event last year - and Pliskova - who knocked Barty out before losing in the quarter-finals - both have greater tasks at Flushing Meadows.

WTA RANKINGS

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) 6257

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3356

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2963

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2875

14. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2872

15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2790

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2762

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2555

18. Caroline Wozniacki (SUI) 2478

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2335

20. Petra Martic (CRO) 2335