Ash Barty is into the fourth round of the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty downplays injury fears after win

by Leo Schlink
18th Jan 2019 1:38 PM
Ash Barty is into unfamiliar Australian Open territory after a gutsy third-round victory over Maria Sakkari - but at what cost?

The Queenslander required treatment on her right hip or abdominal area during a mid-match medical time-out before advancing 7-5 6-1.

The injury scare was the only negative in an otherwise smooth display by the 15th seed, who is in the fourth round of her home grand slam for the first time.

Due to face either defending champion Caroline Wozniacki or another former world No.1 Maria Sharapova for a place in the quarter-finals, Barty downplayed injury concerns.

"All good, it (injury) held up all right in that second set," she grinned before outlining plans for the rest of the afternoon - "ice-bath, physio, coffee, cricket."

Elated to reach the round of 16 for only the second time in her grand slam career, Barty said: "This is amazing, it's an amazing sound in here with the roof closed, it's phenomenal.

 

Barty receives treatment from medical staff for a hip/abdominal injury. Picture: Getty
"To hear all the Aussies here it's unbelievable.

"The lively conditions suited both of us so it's hard to get used to how dead and slow it was in here.

"She is a great friend of mine so I'm happy to be through in straights sets."

With wins so far over Luksika Kumkhum, Yafan Wang and Sakkari, Barty is yet to drop a set.

Barty gorged on 24 winners to Sakkari's modest nine and made 20 unforced errors to the Greek's 26.

