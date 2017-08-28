20°
Asbestos stoush deepens further

JASMINE BURKE
| 28th Aug 2017 5:07 PM
Sunshine Sugar has been ordered to provide asbestos training to workers, remove asbestos products and contaminated soil. Susanna Freymark

SAFEWORK NSW has spoken against claims made by Electrical Trades Union and CFMEU they had issued an order to remove asbestos in the Broadwater Mill.

ETU and CFMEU yesterday issued information in a media release that SafeWork NSW "has ordered Sunshine Sugar, to isolate asbestos contaminated areas of the company's Broadwater mill and remove damaged asbestos products along with asbestos contaminated soil”.

The release also stated: "The company has been ordered to implement the recommendations of the specialist asbestos consultant that examined the workplace including: the immediate isolation of the workshop and store areas; the application of a PVA solution to damaged asbestos sheeting; the engagement of a specialist asbestos removal contractor to decontaminate the workshop and stores area; the removal of asbestos wall sheeting and guttering from the north and east sides of the mill; and the removal of contaminated soil on the north side of the mill.”

ETU secretary Dave McKinley said the findings of the safety regulator and asbestos specialist vindicated union safety concerns and revealed the company had been misleading with its public statements.

"Sunshine Sugar management attacked the union and claimed there was no substance to our safety concerns, yet we've now got documentary proof that 80% of the samples taken by their own asbestos specialist tested positive for a range of potentially-deadly asbestos fibres,” Mr McKinley said.

But Safework responded to the claims and had something different to say.

"Following claims that SafeWork NSW has ordered a North Coast sugar milling business to undertake asbestos remediation work, SafeWork NSW wishes to clarify that it has not issued any orders or notices to the business in relation to asbestos safety,” the statement read.

"SafeWork NSW works proactively with all North Coast sugar mills. As part of this program, a SafeWork NSW inspector visited the business on August 23 and met with management and worker representatives.

"During the visit, SafeWork NSW reviewed the business' asbestos management plan and provided advice on how it could be enhanced to further protect workers.

The business' asbestos management plan now complied with the laws.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  asbestos northern rivers business northern rivers health safework nsw sunshine sugar

