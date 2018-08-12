Menu
ON COURT: Laura Scherian of the Lightning gathers the ball.
Netball

As it happens: Firebirds v Lightning semi-final

Danielle Ford
by
12th Aug 2018 12:45 PM | Updated: 12:57 PM

NETBALL: The Queensland rivalry reaches new heights as the Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning collide in an elimination final at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

It's third verses fourth in Super Netball's semi-finals, with the winner to meet Giants in the preliminary final in Sydney next weekend and the loser to bid farewell to their season.

Both teams are in form, having won their past four matches.

The Sunshine Coast secured their berth in the four-team finals of the eight-team competition last weekend, when they toppled the Vixens in Melbourne.

The reigning champions have had a sequence of crunch matches for some time, after losing their first three games of the season.

There's some big match-ups, especially around the hoops.

At one end, Lightning and Australian goal shooter Caitlin Bassett will be marked by one of the sport's legends in Laura Geitz while at the other end, Firebirds and Jamaican sharpshooter Romelda Aiken will be marked by the national league's best player of 2017 in Geva Mentor.

Follow the action below from 1pm.

