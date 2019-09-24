Menu
JAPAN EXHIBITION: Students from Empire Vale Public School whose artworks have been selected to tour Japan (from top) Jumarlia Franklin, Lana Hammond, Lewis Radburn and John-Carlo Gonce. Karen Rantisi
Community

Artwork by kids from a small school set to tour Japan

24th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
STUDENTS from the small Empire Vale Public School can now introduce themselves as international exhibiting artists.

Four students from the school on the southern side of the Richmond River have had artworks chosen to tour Nagoya, Japan, as part of the Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange.

The artists are Lewis Radburn, John-Carlo Gonce, Lana Hammond and Jumarlia Franklin.

The selected artworks were inspired when the students completed artist studies on Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet as part of the school's award-winning creative arts program.

"I feel so happy that they chose my artwork to go to Japan,” Lewis said.

"My mum and dad are really proud of me.”

Empire Vale Public School creative arts teacher, Karen Rantissi said the school community is "in awe of our student's creativity and commitment to the Arts.”

"The Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange Program provides our students with an international audience, which really reinforces the value of artistic expression.”

As a special element of the program, the students will receive artworks created by students in Japan in exchange for their artworks, providing an opportunity for students to share their creative pieces.

