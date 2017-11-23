Artwork as an inspiration for many words

Jumarlia Franklin, 10, Lillian Tansley, 11, Tayla Unger, 12, and Sally Crethar, 11 with their Empire Vale school record-breaking sand sculpture at Lighthouse Beach.

Jumarlia Franklin, 10, Lillian Tansley, 11, Tayla Unger, 12, and Sally Crethar, 11 with their Empire Vale school record-breaking sand sculpture at Lighthouse Beach. Samantha Elley

THE school record for the most number of balls made of sand in a tower was 12 until it was broken last week.

The small team of Empire Vale senior students were at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina, along with students from Wyrallah Public School to learn sand sculpting.

"All the students are having an arts day,” Empire Vale principal Bonita Avery said.

"The seniors (Years 3-6) are here at the beach doing sand sculptures and the juniors are at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery.

"They will swap over during the day.”

Dragon sand sculpture prepared earlier by sandologist Steve Machell for students at Empire Vale and Wyrallah Public Schools. Samantha Elley

The students are all part of the 1000 Word program, created at Empire Vale Public School, to help enrich their creative writing skills.

"We have been using art appreciation to increase our vocabulary and creative writing,” teacher Karen Rantissi said.

"By using visual stimulus they were stepping out of their own life experience, looking at different characters and finding ways of expressing themselves.”

Ms Rantissi said the school approached Lee Mathers at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery to help them set up the program.

"We got some funding from the Galleries and Museums of NSW which allowed us to create an educational kit showing how to use art for creative writing,” Ms Rantissi said.

"Art from the 2017 exhibitions were shown on our interactive whiteboards and the students wrote stories about them.”

The stories were then printed on didactic cards and displayed with the artwork at the gallery.

"(Visitors) to the gallery get to look at the art work and see how a child has responded to it too,” Ms Rantissi said.

Back to the beach, the record-breaking, tower-building students will have the chance to not only create art with the sand, but creatively write about the experience.

Ms Rantissi said to have the mentoring skills of Empire Vale sand sculptor Steve Machell has been a huge bonus.

"This has been awesome having the whole beach to work with and not just our sandbox at school,” Year 6 student Sally Crethar said.

"It's great going to the beach and having so much fun,” Year 4 student Jumarlia Franklin said.