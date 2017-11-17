Artstate will put Lismore 'on the map'

Artstate executive director Peter Wood, creative director Marisa Snow and Lismore mayor Isaac Smith ahead of the announcement of the full program for the event.

Artstate executive director Peter Wood, creative director Marisa Snow and Lismore mayor Isaac Smith ahead of the announcement of the full program for the event. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE is gearing up to host an anticipated 200 arts industry delegates during the inaugural Artstate, a four-day event that aims to demonstrate the vibrancy of the arts sector in regional areas.

Artstate is a four-year program of conversations, partnerships and opportunities for regional artists and arts organisations.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he thinks the event will help local people understand there is a lot of people and money involved in creative industries.

"It's one of our biggest growth sectors for jobs so we need to embrace that and work with it," Cr Smith said.

"We expect up to 1000 people over the four days coming to see what's happening."

Lismore is the first host city for Artstate - the two-day conference program alongside an arts program that will feature a selection of regional NSW creatives.

Executive Director Arts Northern Rivers, Peter Wood, said they wanted the event in Lismore to activate the new activity that's taking place in the city such as the new gallery and quadrangle.

"Bringing the focus of the regional arts community to Lismore the knock-on effects are that it does offer promotional opportunities for our local artists," Mr Woods said.

"Frankly we are at the top of our game in terms of it being a region of the highest concentration of arts and creative industry practitioners outside of the capital cities.

"It's an opportunity to really put us on the map... a lot of eyes will be focusing on our region."

He said while the event wasn't in response to the March floods, the timing was a "happy coincidence" and was a bit of a "shot in the arm for Lismore" to show "we are open for business".

Creative director for Artstate, Marisa Snow, said the event will be an "all-city adventure".

She said she wanted to showcase the local artists and demonstrate the work here was of a national standard.

"I saw this as a chance to have this funding for artists to develop their art form further and for artists to be seed-funded...so that they can use that and get it up as a platform in front of national delegates that are coming in, and for the community."

Opening the event will be the two-day conference program examining the themes of creative practice and creative partnerships through keynotes, panels and break-out sessions.

Here's what you can expect:

- Internationally renowned musician, Soumik Datta from the UK - As a virtuoso sarod player, his creative practice is deeply based in his Indian heritage

- Director of the Norway international indigenous arts and culture festival, the largest indigenous festival in northern Europe, Riddu Riđđu Festivála, Karoline Trollvik; and member of the Bundjalung nation Rhoda Roberts as feature speakers

- Northern Rivers Performing Arts' new production Djurra; as well as a line-up of great local talent including Tora, The Wharves, Sarah Tindley, Blakboi, Tra La La Blip and Tullara.

- Brunswick Picture House is moving to Lismore for the weekend with its Cheeky Cabaret

- Musical theatre with a performance of The Daughters of the Rum Rebellion that reveals the hidden history of Australia's female bushrangers

- Dreaming Trails is a partnership between Lismore Regional Gallery and Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, and has been curated by Gumbaynggirr cultural worker, Alison Williams.

- A performance by Regional Youth Orchestra

Artstate is open to artists, community and cultural leaders and workers, local government and those who seek inspiration, ideas and partnerships and possibilities.

Artstate Lismore is produced by Regional Arts NSW in partnership with Arts Northern Rivers, and is supported by Create NSW and Lismore City Council.

For full details of the Artstate program and tickets to the event, visit http://www.artstate.com.au/

Artstate Lismore 2017 will be hosted at various venues around Lismore from November 30 to December 3.