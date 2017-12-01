Menu
Artstate shines despite rainy weather

The Artstate Lismore opening ceremony began with Djanda Mandi Gingerlah a very special gathering from Widjubul Custodians and Elders and dances from across the Bundjalung nation and the state of NSW.
The Artstate Lismore opening ceremony began with Djanda Mandi Gingerlah a very special gathering from Widjubul Custodians and Elders and dances from across the Bundjalung nation and the state of NSW.
The opening of Artstate Lismore had two very special celebrations.

The evening started with Djanda Mandi Gingerlah - a very special gathering from Widjubul Custodians and Elders and dances from across the Bundjalung nation and the state of NSW.

Dance clans performing include; Jannawi, Excelsior, Muggerah and Bundjalung groups Nini Nahri-Gali and the Deadly Bunharms.

Following Djanda Mandi Gingerlah there was a 1920's swing party led by the Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Youth Jazz Orchestra with Shelly Brown on vocals and performances by Spaghetti Circus acrobats and the Cassettes flash mob.

