Artstate shines despite rainy weather

The opening of Artstate Lismore had two very special celebrations.

The evening started with Djanda Mandi Gingerlah - a very special gathering from Widjubul Custodians and Elders and dances from across the Bundjalung nation and the state of NSW.

Dance clans performing include; Jannawi, Excelsior, Muggerah and Bundjalung groups Nini Nahri-Gali and the Deadly Bunharms.

Following Djanda Mandi Gingerlah there was a 1920's swing party led by the Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Youth Jazz Orchestra with Shelly Brown on vocals and performances by Spaghetti Circus acrobats and the Cassettes flash mob.