Arts grants get Chooky Dancers doing the Zorba

FIRST NATION: Direct from Elcho Island, Djuki Mala (Djuki meaning 'bird' with a Yolngu accent and Mala meaning 'mob') perform a high-energy and stunning fusion of traditional Indigenous culture, contemporary dance and storytelling.

THREE Byron Shire acts were the only successful Northern Rivers artists to receive grants from the Federal Government.

The Australia Council's latest grant round will deliver $6.3 million to Australian artists, supporting more than 200 diverse and ambitious projects from individual artists, groups and organisations.

Of that amount, more than $110,000 was granted to three projects from the Richmond electorate area:

David Stavanger (Myocum, $25,000): Poet David Stavanger received a grant to support the completion of his poetry manuscript, as well as a compilation of Australian poetry.

Leyla Stevens (Myocum, $10,300): Artist Leyla Stevens received a visual arts grant, supporting a new moving image work looking at shared histories between Australia and Bali.

The project will involve international collaboration with local researchers and participants.

Djuki Mala - (Brunswick Heads, $84,234): They are the dancers from Elcho Island, the Chooky Dancers that captured 1.4 million YouTube fans worldwide with their 2007 viral video of their Zorba The Greek dance, and they continue thirlling audiences with their reinterpretation of popular culture with traditional dance.

Djuki Mala received a grant to support development their new show Djal (describes love, desire & human will power) in October 2018.

Although the dancers are not from the area, their manager lives in Brunswick Heads, so funding has been allocated to this area.

Djuki Mala's current self-titled production has been successfully touring around the world to critical acclaim for more than five years.

"Using dance, theatre, circus and music, Djuki Mala's new show will see them working with local singers and producers from the Northern Territory to create original music, while collaborating with local and international guest choreographers and artists they have worked with over the years," the council's statement said.

Australia Council grant applications are peer assessed by panels of industry experts from across the country.

Applications for the next grants round close on October 2, 2018.