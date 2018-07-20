Arts community reacts to art vs sport ticket sales report

COLOURED MUSIC: Kaki King is an American guitarist and composer, known for her percussive and jazz-tinged melodies, energetic live shows, use of multiple tunings on acoustic and lap steel guitar, and her diverse range in different genres.

THE Northern Rivers arts community has reacted to the results of an Australia Council of the Arts report on engagement, ticket sales and employment offered by the arts sector in regional NSW.

The results, available via the Arts Nation research hub, draw on new analysis of commercial ticketing data for arts and sport events commissioned from TEG Analytics, with statistics divided by federal electorate.

As the key insight for Richmond, the report stated ticket buyers are buying fewer tickets than the national average, while spending "slightly more".

For Page, the report said resident are buying fewer tickets for arts events than the national average, and despite this, they are spending more.

The analysis was unable to offer indicators for number of people purchasing tickets in Page or Richmond to events within their own communities.

Arts NSW CEO Peter Woods said the report does not include a big number of ticketed events by smaller operators and free arts events.

"A good example is Lismore Regional Gallery; their attendance figures since the gallery opened have been huge, and they have been maintained, so maybe they are not capturing that sort of information with that survey."

However, Woods said the report data was still valuable.

"Any information is really useful for us, and some of that data was really interesting on how people value culture ... some of these figures can be explained in different ways, (but) we need to find more information of how are they measuring how many tickets people purchase in average because I think there are other ways to measure interest in arts and culture in our region."

Woods said the most surprising thing from the report was disparity between a smaller than average amount of tickets purchased in the local areas but a higher amount paid.

"I guess it's the number of events that people attend being smaller but the amount being paid for it being larger, so there seemed to be some kind of contradiction there," he said.

"The number of events people are attending is a reflection of the fact that we live in a regional area and the number of choices are limited, but I think the ticket prices for big events, such as big music festivals, which are included in this research, your Splendour and your Bluesfest, are two, three or five-day events and their ticket prices reflect that and are larger prices.

"But I also found interesting that in our area we found a larger than average amount of tickets purchased interstate, with 2.4 as average and our numbers being about six, because we are a border area, we are close to the Queensland border for shows in Brisbane and South East Queensland.

"I wonder how many people are going to the new HOTA facility in the Gold Coast and engaging with that," he said.