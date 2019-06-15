Artists need to apply: The Dolphins Awards are back

NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are seeking independent musicians to nominate for the 2019 event.

The deadline to enter original music is on September 8 at 9pm.

The full category criteria listing are available on the NCEIA website where musicians will also enter their songs. The event is open to anyone from the (02) 66 telephone area code encompassing areas from Bellingen up to the Tweed.

Awards' coordinator Mariska Pinkerton, said that there will be approximately $20,000 worth of industry prizes to be won.

"At the core of NCEIA is a strong belief that music plays an integral role in connecting and supporting our diverse community, and impacts positively on individuals, both artists and audiences, by framing our cultural identity,” she said.

"Don't leave it till the last moment, give yourself time to go through the process and read the categories carefully before entering.”

This year's categories are: Cabaret/stage musical song/comedic, music for children, instrumental, soul/gospel, urban/hip-hop/funk, heavy and hard, protest and/or environmental, jazz, electronic, adult contemporary, youth (up to the age of 19), music video, alternative/indie, blues, folk, rock, pop, country, production, songwriter of the year, female vocal, male vocal, song of the year and album of the year.