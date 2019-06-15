Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new NCEIA Dolphin Award 2019.
The new NCEIA Dolphin Award 2019.
Music

Artists need to apply: The Dolphins Awards are back

15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are seeking independent musicians to nominate for the 2019 event.

The deadline to enter original music is on September 8 at 9pm.

The full category criteria listing are available on the NCEIA website where musicians will also enter their songs. The event is open to anyone from the (02) 66 telephone area code encompassing areas from Bellingen up to the Tweed.

Awards' coordinator Mariska Pinkerton, said that there will be approximately $20,000 worth of industry prizes to be won.

"At the core of NCEIA is a strong belief that music plays an integral role in connecting and supporting our diverse community, and impacts positively on individuals, both artists and audiences, by framing our cultural identity,” she said.

"Don't leave it till the last moment, give yourself time to go through the process and read the categories carefully before entering.”

This year's categories are: Cabaret/stage musical song/comedic, music for children, instrumental, soul/gospel, urban/hip-hop/funk, heavy and hard, protest and/or environmental, jazz, electronic, adult contemporary, youth (up to the age of 19), music video, alternative/indie, blues, folk, rock, pop, country, production, songwriter of the year, female vocal, male vocal, song of the year and album of the year.

  • The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 14, at the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium. Visit http://nceia.org.au for details.
ballina rsl club dolphin awards 2019 nceia dolphin awards whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Thank god this man is off our streets

    premium_icon Thank god this man is off our streets

    Crime ON OCTOBER last year Billy Armitage went on a wild ride over hundreds of kilometres, threatening to harm two kids in the car and ramming cop cars.

    Wild dogs, crazy ants just some of our biosecurity threats

    premium_icon Wild dogs, crazy ants just some of our biosecurity threats

    News Forum held in Lismore to help landowners identify issues

    Which towns attract our youngest and oldest residents?

    premium_icon Which towns attract our youngest and oldest residents?

    Community Northern Rivers is home to a range of eclectic towns and villages

    'I was really angry': Charity's big win in Kenyan courts

    premium_icon 'I was really angry': Charity's big win in Kenyan courts

    News Local charity says rapists could question victims face-to-face