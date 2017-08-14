Artist's close brush with Amber

Amber Heard arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BYRON street artist Aboozar 'Nima' Jamishi had a close encounter with Amber Heard on Tuesday night after the US actress took a keen interest in his paintings on display in Jonson Street Byron Bay.

At first Nima did not recognise the actress- the ex-partner of Johnny Depp and recently parted from Tesla founder Elon Musk.

But once passers-by had let him know who she was Nima gave her his painting of Sugar the rabbit as a memento of Byron Bay.

"A car pulled up right near my stall, and a woman in beautiful snakeskin boots got out and started talking to me about my paintings, especially my painting of the rabbit," Nima said.

"I even had a painting of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow the pirate together with a friend of mine, Sarah, which she asked me about.

"She went of to do some shopping and while she was away people told me who she was, so I decided to give her the painting.

"I even offered to give her the painting of Johnny Depp, but she said no- she did not have a good relationship with pirates anymore."

For more see Nima's Instagram at: byronbaystreetart