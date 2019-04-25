Menu
Just some of Love Cake Design creations made from Emma Court's kitchen. Ms Court has been nominated for the rising star in cake decorating at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscars next month.
Business

Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
25th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
HER unique cake creations have landed Emma Court a spot alongside some of Australia's finest cake makers at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscars next month.

The owner of Lismore business, Love Cake Designs was "blown away” to be among 14 others nominated as the rising star of the year in cake decorating at the 2019 ACADA Australasian International Cake show.

"It's a bit unbelievable really and I'm the only person from the Northern Rivers nominated,” the former artist said.

"It's such a great achievement for myself, it's given me more confidence and tells me I'm doing the right thing.”

Making epic custom cakes is now Ms Court's full time job and her "creative outlet”.

"I started making cakes for my daughter's birthdays in August last year and it just snowballed from there,” she said.

"I just realised that I really loved doing it, so I started putting my heart and soul into it.

"I was making ceramics and painting pictures and other art but because there are so many amazing artists out there it was really hard to sell my artwork.”

Breaking all the decorating rules, Ms Court melds her art and ceramic skills into her cake making and believes that is what's setting her apart from the rest.

"I think about the cake the same ways I would think about a piece of art I'm making,” she said.

"I offer one-off customer cake designs and can make any cake anybody wants me too. My cakes taste as good as they look, they are made from authentic beautiful Italian recipes, I search for the perfect recipe and I use organic and local ingredients where I can.”

Ms Court said business was getting so busy she once baked for 40 hours straight and was considering employing someone else in the near future.

"Sometimes I have multiple orders, so four of five cakes in one weekend and they can be anything from a three two tier cakes and a couple of birthday cakes which is a bit full on,” she said.

"I have a two-year-old so I choose to bake really late at night. It gives me the ability to be able to focus.

"I have booking for 2020 already so if anyone is wanting a cake, they need to get in there early.

"I would absolutely love everyone's vote too.”

The 2019 ACADA Australasian International Cake show will run from May17-19 at the Brisbane Showgrounds Exhibition Building.

Head to lovecakedesigns.com to see some more cakes or find her on Facebook and instagram at: www.instagram.com/lovecakedesigns/

To vote for Ms Court head to https://www.acada.com.au/2019-rising-star-of-the-year-award---nominees--voting.html

