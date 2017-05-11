22°
News

Artist reunited with artwork forty years later

Marc Stapelberg
| 11th May 2017 9:16 AM
OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered and the artist who painted Andrew Peter Jackson.
OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered and the artist who painted Andrew Peter Jackson. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Andy Peter Jackson was stunned and mildly amused when he started receiving calls saying that he was famous.

It all started when a mysterious artwork was unveiled in Lismore after a flood damaged a boutique coffee shop on Keen Street.

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson said he was very excited to me the creator of the artwork and learn more about its creation.

With enormous online interest the original owner of the shop 'The Life of Reilly' came forward and volunteered the information that Andy had been commissioned to do the artwork and copied a picture that had original been done by the Sogeri High School Students in Papa New Guinea.

Andy Peter Jackson said it was very hard to remember as it was created almost 40 years ago.

"Three people phoned me up today to let me know," he said.

"I try to put my heart into everything I do.

"It is a bit of nostalgia - something different, and a bit out of the ordinary."

Mr Jackson said that creating any mural on a rough surface was three times as hard but he was encouraged to see it had lasted for so many years.

He said that he taught himself signwriting after original starting out as a graphic artist and has worked on more than 47 shops in the area.

He also completed three murals and has completed and sold artworks of his own.

Mr Jackson said he enjoyed seeing the piece but would rather be rich than famous.

Shop owner and artist were left to discuss the practicalities of preserving the piece and it remains to be seen what the final product will look like when it is finally unveiled.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  art floods mural northern rivers art

$1 hospital price tag: "an incredible win for community"

$1 hospital price tag: "an incredible win for community"

“WE KNOW the building has asbestos, but the inspections will give us a better understanding."

Welfare drug test results won't be passed onto police

Welfare recipients face drug testing.

Welfare recipients to be tested at independent contractor

Budget 2017: 3 controversial costs for the North Coast

Outrage is being felt by anti-vaxxers as the government prepares to cut some benefits from those who choose not to immunise their children.

Do you fit into one of the three measures?

Artist reunited with artwork forty years later

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered and the artist who painted Andrew Peter Jackson.

Strange turn of events leads artist back to his creation

Local Partners

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

SECURITY personnel face an increasingly unpredictable work environment due to people under the influence of drugs.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband’s mistress after she found out about their affair.

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!