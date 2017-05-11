Artist reunited with artwork forty years later

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered and the artist who painted Andrew Peter Jackson.

Andy Peter Jackson was stunned and mildly amused when he started receiving calls saying that he was famous.

It all started when a mysterious artwork was unveiled in Lismore after a flood damaged a boutique coffee shop on Keen Street.

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson said he was very excited to me the creator of the artwork and learn more about its creation.

With enormous online interest the original owner of the shop 'The Life of Reilly' came forward and volunteered the information that Andy had been commissioned to do the artwork and copied a picture that had original been done by the Sogeri High School Students in Papa New Guinea.

Andy Peter Jackson said it was very hard to remember as it was created almost 40 years ago.

"Three people phoned me up today to let me know," he said.

"I try to put my heart into everything I do.

"It is a bit of nostalgia - something different, and a bit out of the ordinary."

Mr Jackson said that creating any mural on a rough surface was three times as hard but he was encouraged to see it had lasted for so many years.

He said that he taught himself signwriting after original starting out as a graphic artist and has worked on more than 47 shops in the area.

He also completed three murals and has completed and sold artworks of his own.

Mr Jackson said he enjoyed seeing the piece but would rather be rich than famous.

Shop owner and artist were left to discuss the practicalities of preserving the piece and it remains to be seen what the final product will look like when it is finally unveiled.