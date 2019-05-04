Menu
FINALIST: Contemporary artists Angus McDonald at home in his studio in Lennox Head.
Art & Theatre

Artist racks up 5th Archibald honour

Marc Stapelberg
by
4th May 2019 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

LENNOX Head based contemporary artist Angus McDonald has been announced as a finalist in the Archibald Prize for the fifth time with his painting of Mariam Veiszadeh - a lawyer, writer and social commentator.

Initially the idea to paint Mariam started while doing research for his film project Howling Eagle which documents the plight of refugees around the world and considers the issue of tolerance in Australian society.

Lennox Head artist Angus McDonald's portrait of Mariam Veiszadeh is a finalist in the Archibald Prize.
"At that time I was reading about a lot of people in Australia who were trying to promote greater tolerance and I discovered Mariam and watched a Ted Talk she delivered about rethinking privilege” he said.

"Mariam has been a fearless advocate for inclusiveness, championing the rights of minority groups in an endeavour to normalise 'difference',” Angus said.

Angus began the painting this year and worked off sketches and photographs he had taken at Mariam's home.

The painting took about a month to complete and used oil paints that were layered in approximately 20 sittings.

"I like the juxtaposition of an iconic Western European painting with a powerful, contemporary Muslim woman,” Angus said.

"I wanted to challenge these old-world distinctions of race and religion because they do not serve us well.”

He said he was looking forward to travelling to Sydney for the announcement of the Archibald portrait award which would be known on Friday at noon.

