'We lost everything': Heartbreaking toll of the Drake fire

Artist Leonie Cannon and Scott Cannon and dogs at the Lunatic Hotel in Drake.

Artist Leonie Cannon and Scott Cannon and dogs at the Lunatic Hotel in Drake. Susanna Freymark

LEONIE Cannon can't help crying when she talks about losing everything in her art studio in the Drake fires.

She has been drawing and painting forever, she said, and has won many awards.

She was at her daughter's place in Alstonville when the Long Gully Rd fire hit her home.

Husband Scott Cannon went home to look after the dogs and he saw the fire "trickling down the hill."

"There wasn't much smoke, the fire was down the gully" Scott said.

Half an hour later, the RFS told him to "get out now."

"I had no inkling to try and save the place," he said.

He quickly piled the trailer with clothing, a computer, chainsaws, his late mother's memorabilia who was a coast guard at Ballina, odds and ends and "silly things", Scott said.

The couple's two dogs were in the car with him.

Left behind was the shipping container and caravan that held his wife's art works and equipment including the large roll of canvas she painted on.

The house he was building and everything else was burned at their Long Gully Rd 6ha property.

"We lost everything except the generator," Scott said.

Scott and Leonie are living on site in a caravan their neighbour loaned them and are using tents for storage.

The couple moved from Western Australia to Drake four years ago and have been touched by the generosity of people since fire destroyed their home.

The Alstonville Avonlee Pet Resort housed their dogs for two weeks, free of charge, and staff there donated camping equipment.

While appreciating donations of food, the Cannons have nowhere to store hampers.

"We have potatoes coming out of our ears," Scott said.

They desperately need a water tank, they said.

Leonie is sad about losing her old art books and painting equipment.

To help Leonie Scott buy more artist equipment email s_cannon@bigpond.com.