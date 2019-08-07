Artist a finalist in 'Archibald Prize for bird painters'

BIRD WATCH: Knockrow artist Angela Parr with her osprey painting, which is a finalist in a prestigious national award.

BIRD WATCH: Knockrow artist Angela Parr with her osprey painting, which is a finalist in a prestigious national award. Graham Broadhead

A PORTRAIT of an osprey by Knockrow artist Angela Parr is a finalist in what she describes as the Archibald Prize for bird painters.

Mrs Parr's work is one of 34 works chosen from hundreds of entries for thefinal of the Holmes Art Prize for Excellence in Realistic Australian Bird Art2019.

Mrs Parr has made the finals of the biennial competition, run by the Friends Regional Gallery Caloundra, twice in a row.

She entered a painting of a cassowary last year.

The competition is an initiative of Sunshine Coast resident and collector DrGary Holmes.

"It's really hard to get into,” Mrs Parr said of the competition.

Mrs Parr, who specialises in wildlife work, estimated it took 26 hours to paint the osprey from a photograph by Hugh Kelloway.

Because the prize was awarded for realism, Mrs Parr said the fine detail made working on the painting more difficult.

She was inspired to paint an osprey when she was living in East Ballina and would take regular walks past one of the tall poles placed around Ballina to give the ospreys somewhere to nest.

Her work is in pastels, a medium Mrs Parr has worked in as a "self-taught” artist for three years.

While she has been painting since she was a child, she has only ventured into art full-time in the past five years.

The award will be decided in September.

Mrs Parr's osprey piece is on exhibition at her Bingara Gallery on Hinterland Way, next door to the Macadamia Castle, for the next two weeks.

The gallery is open by appointment and currently is holding a sale.

Phone 0409 314144 or visit www.bingaragallery.com.au.