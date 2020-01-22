Artisan has big plans for small store

UNIQUE RANGE: Artisan Leisa Russell from Lismore in her newly opened store in the Star Court Arcade. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

FOR Leisa Russell, her art is about more than just specialising in one art form.

While her passion lies mostly with pottery, the Lismore artisan also creates a range of other art pieces, including bonsai, sculpture, mosaics, repurposing furniture and even silversmithing, creating “wearable sculpture” rings.

“As an artisan, I like to be well practised at a range of things, and over the years I have experimented with everything from mosaics, bronze, sculpture,” she said.

“It’s nice to have people connect to my work, especially over so many mediums.”

Ms Russell said while she often takes on commission pieces, she mostly creates original works in her home studio.

So when the chance to open a store in Lismore arrived, she said she didn’t hesitate.

Ms Russell said it has always been a dream to open a store to sell her wide variety of creations.

“Even before it became available, this was always my favourite shop,” she said.

“When it became vacant, I decided to take the plunge and open a store and this was just the perfect location for me.”

One of her most standout products is her bonsai, and she currently owns approximately 250 trees she has grown.

“My bonsai is very different than the traditional forms of bonsai,” she said.

As well as growing the trees to sell, she also often creates customised pots for each individual bonsai.

Ms Russell said the small size of the shop means she cannot fit all of her works in at once, so she rotates her products around each week.

All products sold in-store are original works created by Ms Russell.

Ms Russell said she has big plans for the small store, including adding a mini studio near the window so people can see her creating a sculpture in-store.

“I hope to be creating a new sculpture each week in the store,” she said.

The boutique store is located in Star Court Arcade on Molesworth Street in Lismore. It is open Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm and Saturdays from 9am-12pm.