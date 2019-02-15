Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Devastation as fire sweeps through the paddocks and structures surrounding Tabulam .
Devastation as fire sweeps through the paddocks and structures surrounding Tabulam . Marc Stapelberg
News

Arthur loses home in Tabulam fire

by Susanna Freymark
14th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARTHUR Sorrenti spent a year building his house on Chauvel Rd in Tabulam.

In a few brief minutes everything was gone, burnt to the ground by the fire that swept the region on Tuesday.

At 10am Arthur's son and mates were working on the Tabulam Bridge when they spotted flames in the distance near Arthur's property. Daniel Sorrenti, Jack Long, Mitchell Cole and Brett Burridge called the fire brigade, who already knew about the fire, and then jumped into a 4WD and headed to Plains Station Rd to help.

"We flogged our guts out,” Mr Long said about battling the fire.

They used branches, buckets of water, whatever they could get their hands on to fight the flames.

They couldn't save Arthur's house though. He lost everything.

"All the personal stuff is gone,” he said.

The former fire captain had no home insurance.

"I'll have to build again,” he said.

They stayed until 6.30pm and managed to save a neighbour's home.

Six homes were destroyed in Tuesday's fire. On Wednesday more homes along Pretty Gully Rd were lost.

chauvel road house lost northern rivers fire tabulam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I got forced into it': Distressed pursuit teen in court

    premium_icon 'I got forced into it': Distressed pursuit teen in court

    Crime THE court heard the boy had "nowhere to go” if released on bail.

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    INXS manager reveals contents of the X Building

    premium_icon INXS manager reveals contents of the X Building

    Business Music entrepreneur Chris Murphy explains his X Building project

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    Breaking Fires continue to burn west of Tabulam and at Jennings

    Disaster funding available for fire-stricken areas

    Disaster funding available for fire-stricken areas

    News Those affected by the fire can apply for disaster recovery help

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 AM