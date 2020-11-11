ARTEFACTS: Exploring time through graphic arts

From the Collection

Pam FYSH Yellow Box 2007 Mixed media on paper 54 x 74cm Purchased 2007

This beautiful work on paper won the Clarence Valley Council Acquisition Prize of the Lower Clarence Arts & Crafts Association Annual Exhibition in 2007. The work was selected by the then Mayor of the Clarence Valley Council, Cr Ian Tiley, and former Gallery Director, Jude McBean. This annual prize has assisted in developing the Lower Clarence Community Collection of Fine Arts, a collection established by the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association (LCACA) in partnership with the former Maclean Shire in 1984.

Pam Fysh is one of the Clarence Valley's best known artist, since moving to the valley in the early 1970s she has been very involved in the visual arts, both as an artist and a supporter of the visual arts.

Since childhood Pam has drawn and printed. She completed any visual arts course offered by the Grafton College of TAFE in the 1980s while exhibiting locally and regionally in solo and group exhibitions, winning many local awards. Her support for the visual arts saw her awarded Citizen of the Year in 2003 and was a member of the Jacaranda Art Society until 1992. Currently Pam is an active member of The Gallery Foundation and was awarded lifelong membership to the Friends of the Grafton Gallery in 2018.

'Yellow Box' like most of Pam's work uses various mediums, including pastels, inks, paints and pencils. For this work, she has utilised her strong graphic skills to mix in layers of colour, and forms to convey a sense of the length of time that the tree has been in its environment.

Artefacts

JADA Finalist: Julianne GOSPER The Sentinel 2020 charcoal on Snowden cartridge paper Image size: 70 x 50cm Courtesy of the Artist

The wonderful Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) is currently brightening up the Gallery. The JADA is the gallery's flagship biennial art prize graciously sponsored by the Friends of Grafton Gallery and continues to celebrate Australian contemporary drawing at its finest..

The JADA celebrates drawing in all its forms. From the expressive and the abstract, to the hyper-realism that is beyond belief, the works evoke a poetic and emotional response to our environment and the human condition. Many of the finalists selected question and challenge the notion of the traditional drawing, while others provide a contemporary perspective and reinvigorate those traditions.

This year that tradition of excellence continues with 56 artists selected from a record 659 entries for the exhibition which will continue its touring legacy, travelling to communities across Eastern Australia promoting contemporary drawing to regional audiences for the next two years. JADA is on display until Sunday November 22

Opportunities

Summer Sensations Artist Call Out

Submissions are now open for the Gallery's annual Summer Sensations exhibition. The exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists Clarence Valley artists.

Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition has been running continuously since 1769 and is the world's largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums - prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more - by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Summer Sensations will be on display in Prentice House from November 27 2020 - January 1 2021. Visit https://graftongallery.nsw.gov.au/summer-sensations--43 for information and to download a form.