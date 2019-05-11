Menu
WOW: Sydney-based artist Katie Cesaro returned to the Northern Rivers to produce two more artworks over Easter. This work is located on an old dairy barn on Pinchin Rd, The Channon.
Art work keeps popping up in the most unusual places

Jackie Munro
by
11th May 2019 12:00 AM
FOLLOWING a successful trip to the Northern Rivers region earlier this year, Sydney-based artist Katie Cesaro, known as Capiche, has returned to create two more of her large-scale 'paste-up' murals.

The artist visited the region in March to create 'Mr Big Ears' the first black and white paste-up artwork in her regional tour 'Capiche Goes Country'.

Her first mural was created on a shed in Keerrong, which is located close to her second artwork.

Ms Cesaro said a paste-up is created after manipulating an image in editing software, before printing the image in sections on large pieces of paper before pasting them onto a surface as a large-scale image.

WOW: Sydney-based artist Katie Cesaro returned to the Northern Rivers to produce two more artworks over Easter. This artwork is located on Corndale Rd, Bexhill.
Returning to the Northern Rivers region over the Easter period, Ms Cesaro created 'The Happy Giant' is located on a shed on Corndale Road, near the Bexhill village.

Her third artwork, 'Scaredy Cat' on an old dairy barn on Pinchin Road at The Channon.

WOW: Sydney-based artist Katie Cesaro returned to the Northern Rivers to produce two more artworks over Easter. This work is located on an old dairy barn on Pinchin Rd, The Channon.
Speaking to the Northern Star in March, Ms Cesaro said since launching Capiche five years ago, she created number of works in urban landscapes such as abandoned factories, but found herself wanting to expand out into a more rural location.

"It's very different being able to work in all of these beautiful landscapes,” she said.

"Ideally I would like to set up an art trail with a map, to allow people to just jump in the car and cruise around and see some art.”

Ms Cesaro said she would like to return to the area to continue her regional tour, and is currently looking for grant funding to continue.

STUNNING: A new mural has been created along Keerrong Road by Sydney-based artist Capiche Art. The local mural was the artist's first stop on their regional tour.
Ms Cesaro said if you have a shed or outbuilding which you would like to see come to life with a paste-up, you can contact Capiche Art on Instagram or email capicheprojects@gmail.com.

