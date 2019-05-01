ART TRAIL: 24 studios open to the public

A group of local artists of different genres are opening their own working studios to the public.

A GROUP of local artists of different genres are opening their own working studios to the public, so that people can discover and experience the diversity of an artist's craft and work.

The Open Studios - Ballina, Byron & Beyond event is on this weekend (May 4 and 5).

Coordinator Paul Button said 24 working studios would showcase paintings, drawings, ceramics, pottery, metal sculptures, wood-carving, etching, jewellery, textiles, printmaking, mixed media, mosaics and other visual arts practices.

"Learn more about the creative and production process, discover original creations or sign up to a workshop,” he said.

"Where feasible, the public may be offered the opportunity to try their hand at the production process, or experience demonstrations or talks by the artists to discover what's involved in being a visual artist.

"It is also an excellent opportunity to buy a painting or piece of art direct from the artist.”

The art trail is now in its second year and looks set to become an annual event, growing in geographical spread and studio numbers.

Mr Button said the Northern Rivers was rich with artistic talent with emerging, established and award-winning artists.

"The Open Studio trail hopes to raise public awareness of our region's outstanding artistry and craftsmanship and to introduce more locals and visitors to the artistic diversity of the region,” he said.

Details are available on Facebook: Open Studios - Ballina, Byron & Beyond.