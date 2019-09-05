Art that comes from the shadows in Indonesia

CREATIVE: Indonesian artist Jumaadi with some of his work based on shadow theatre from puppet masters.

INDONESIAN artist Jumaadi brings his new exhibition Comes from the Shadow to the Northern Rivers.

Jumaadi said one of his major influences is the Indonesian art of shadow theatre, or wayang kulit. Although there is darkness in the work, this is constantly offset by light, whimsy and humour.

"My works attempt to become the shadow, or perhaps they originated from shadow,” he said.

"They are often about birth, love and death, where displacement, isolation, connectivity and separation are emphasised.”

Born in 1973 in a fishing village in East Java, Indonesia, to a family who did not place a lot of emphasis on the arts and creativity, Jumaadi had to come to terms with death at an early age when his infant brother died and he had to bury his body.

Love led Jumaadi to Australia in 2000, where he completed a Bachelor and a Masters of Fine Art at the National Art School, Sydney.

At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, from September 14 to November 17. Official opening by Anne Ryan, Curator of Australian Art, Art Gallery of NSW on Friday, September 13, from 6pm.