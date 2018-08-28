Art, music and comedy in Mullumbimby

MULLUM Music Fetsival's final line-up announcement has revealed a mix of music, comedy and arts for this year.

On music, the line-up includes favourites Husky, Canada's Small Halls featuring Old Man Luedecke, Melbourne singer-songwriter Lucy Wise, Brisbane's reggae pop Cheap Fakes, and UK's China Bowls.

Also in the mix are Twin Bandits (Canada), Rocky Dawuni (Ghana, Tim Snider (US), Arakwal Bunyarra dancers, Dynasty 8, Aine Tyrrell, 45 Packin' Mama, The Button Collective, The Buckleys, Bethanie Jolly, The Way North, Walrus and The Carpenter, Michael James Bryant, Sharny Russell, Jesse Morris Band and Blakboi, Domini Forster, Ramblin' Ash, Ash and Sara, Maple, Hannah Cameron, Out Of Range and Shelly Brown.

The comedy line-up will be heralded by Mandy Nolan, with shows by Rusty Berther, Ellen Briggs, Jonathan Atherton, Matt Ford, Lindsay Webb, Sergio Ben Bullshit and Paul McMahon.

An art exhibition will be held on the streets as you stroll between venues, while enjoying flash mobs by the 1980s divas The Cassettes. Festival favourite Magic Bus will also be back, plus local choirs, ukulele battles, plus the highlight of every year: the Sunday street parade.

The first line-up announcement included Bombino, Mad Professor , Jah9, Ben Ottewell, Osaka Monaurail, Gordi, Saint Sister, Mike Love, The Turner Brown Band, Gabriela Cohen, Caiti Baker, Thando, William Crighton, Lior with Strings, Kaiit, Jordie Lane, Hat Fitz & Cara, Bobby Alu, Tangents, The Mamas, Georgia Fields, Buddy (US), The Cartridge Family, Ladyslug, Horns of Leroy, Dao Of Dylan, Old Man River, Low Down Riders, Uncomfortable Science Wanderers, Tullara, Naga Buah, Cecilia Brandolini, Brekky Boy and Sunnyside.

Organisers Red Square Music have announced a new sister festival to Mullum, Bendigo Autumn Music, to be held next April, in addition to the successful Bello Music held in Bellingen.