Art meets science at Lismore Quad

multi-dimensional exploration of the intersection of Art and Science.

multi-dimensional exploration of the intersection of Art and Science. Jasmine Burke

YOUNG, curious minds were filled with knowledge at the third staging of Lismore's Arts vs Science Festival.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Lismore Quad on Saturday to enjoy the town's own petri dish of creative exploration.

Created by Northern Rivers Science Hub and designed to coincide with National Science week, the one-day arts, science and music festival was a multi-dimensional exploration of the intersection of art and science.

It featured numerous workshop stalls and scientific and artistic presentations.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Despite the name, it was not really about art versus science, said Kristin Den Exter, Science Hub and Southern Cross University representative.

"Because the Northern Rivers is such a creative and interested community, that's where the Arts vs Science came from,” Ms Den Exter said.

"It's about embracing our creativity and looking at science through creative eyes.

"It celebrates the creativity in science and the scientific methods in art.”

Kai Willoughby, 7, from Richmond Hill was one of the young faces at the family-friendly event.

"I like finding out new things about new animals, cultures and new buildings,” he said.

Among the workshops and stalls, the free festival also included musical performances, cooking demonstrations, gardening, plant-dying and sound workshops.