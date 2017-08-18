Art club paints a successful show

ART FOR THE HEART: The Lismore Art Club attracted a great of interest from members and art lovers alike at the opening of its 57th annual exhibition. Former mayor Jenny Dowell presented Jade Whalan from Wilson Park Special School with her prize for a highly commended artwork.

LIFE is short but art is long.

When former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell AOM, opened the Lismore Art Club's 57th annual exhibition, she spoke from the heart.

On Thursday evening Ms Dowell spoke to an enthusiastic crowd of 80 art lovers at the exhibitions' opening at the Lismore Workers Club in Keen St.

"Forget the groceries, those shoes or a new set of golf clubs,” she said,

"If a piece of art speaks to you then buy it because you will enjoy it all your life and will have forgotten the other things.”

The LAC exhibition features 150 works by members and 25 by students from Wilson Park Special School.

Ms Dowell said the joy for an artist to sell their work and know it is going to someone who loves it as much as they do is a wonderful feeling.

She also urged everyone attending the opening and those planning to visit over the weekend to also note the fantastic works produced by the students of the Wilson Park Special School.

"These artworks enrich the lives of those who created them as well as those who enjoy them,”she said.

Ms Dowell than presented the winners of the categories with their prizes.

Janet Hassal who took out the honours at the recent Bentley Art Prize won LAC's Best in Show for 'Reflections Coopers Creek and two other prizes.

Meg Nielson who was the MC won the portrait section for Of the Earth, and two other sections.

"I had no idea,” she said amidst much laughter when she announced her own name.

However, some of the loudest applause of the night went to the talented artists at the Wilson Park Special School.

Their pictures showed an enormous amount of intensity and colour and Tristan Alley, Alex Finnegain, Alice Boscheinen, Riley Smith, John Duck, Jade Whalan and Lucas Beresford received praise and prizes for their highly commended works.

Ms Nielsen also thanked the LAC members who worked on the exhibition; Coordinator Janet Hassall, Linnea Hannan, Meg Nielsen, Kay McCheyne, Roger Jones, Carole Sheppeard, Jasmine O'Shea, Bernadette Webster, Graeme Patch, Anne Slade, Val Frearson and Margaret Brown.

She also acknowledged Shivam Rath for his entertainment on 22 string fusion instrument he slides with a crystal, joined by the beautiful voice of Mico Sundari.

The exhibition runs through to 3pm Sunday, August 20.

The LAC welcomes new members.

Lismore Art Club's 57th Annual Exhibition Prize Winners

Landscape section

1st sponsored by Crystal Castle won by Janet Hassall for 'Afternoon Shadows'

2nd sponsored by Armisteads Picture Framing & Gallery won by Linnea Hannan for 'Broken Head'

Still Life section

1st prize Edna McKenzie Memorial won by Jasmine O'Shea for Orange Tree

2nd sponsored by Ian Weir Real Estate won by Margaret E Brown for 'Bearded Irises

Drawing section

1st prize sponsored by Patch & Taylor Real Estate won by Margaret Brown for 'Haven in the Wetlands'

2nd prize Australian Artist Magazine won by Meg K Nielsen for 'Inspiration' a portrait of Cllr Elly Bird.

Portrait section

1st prize sponsored by R Gordon & Son Property Agents won by Meg K Nielsen for 'Of the Earth'

2nd prize sponsored by Chroma won by Linnea Hannan for 'Hatti'

Animals section

1st prize sponsored by Bytes Dental Goonellabah won by Janet Hassall for 'Yes,Someone Does Love Me'

2nd prize sponsored by Athol Pidcock Hotel Brokerage & Faber Castell won by Kay McCheyne for 'My Cat"

Postcard prize sponsored by Margaret Hardwick won by Meg K Nielsen for 'The Pie Cart'

Best in Show sponsored by Northern Rivers Private Wealth won by Janet Hassall for 'Reflections Coopers Creek'

Wilson Park Special School - Prize winners Highly Commended

Tristan Alley, Alex Finnegain, Alice Boscheinen, Riley Smith, John Duck, Jade Whalan and Lucas Beresford.