25°
News

Art club paints a successful show

Alison Paterson
| 18th Aug 2017 8:19 AM
ART FOR THE HEART: The Lismore Art Club attracted a great of interest from members and art lovers alike at the opening of its 57th annual exhibition. Former mayor Jenny Dowell presented Jade Whalan from Wilson Park Special School with her prize for a highly commended artwork.
ART FOR THE HEART: The Lismore Art Club attracted a great of interest from members and art lovers alike at the opening of its 57th annual exhibition. Former mayor Jenny Dowell presented Jade Whalan from Wilson Park Special School with her prize for a highly commended artwork. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIFE is short but art is long.

When former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell AOM, opened the Lismore Art Club's 57th annual exhibition, she spoke from the heart.

On Thursday evening Ms Dowell spoke to an enthusiastic crowd of 80 art lovers at the exhibitions' opening at the Lismore Workers Club in Keen St.

"Forget the groceries, those shoes or a new set of golf clubs,” she said,

"If a piece of art speaks to you then buy it because you will enjoy it all your life and will have forgotten the other things.”

The LAC exhibition features 150 works by members and 25 by students from Wilson Park Special School.

Ms Dowell said the joy for an artist to sell their work and know it is going to someone who loves it as much as they do is a wonderful feeling.

She also urged everyone attending the opening and those planning to visit over the weekend to also note the fantastic works produced by the students of the Wilson Park Special School.

"These artworks enrich the lives of those who created them as well as those who enjoy them,”she said.

Ms Dowell than presented the winners of the categories with their prizes.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Janet Hassal who took out the honours at the recent Bentley Art Prize won LAC's Best in Show for 'Reflections Coopers Creek and two other prizes.

Meg Nielson who was the MC won the portrait section for Of the Earth, and two other sections.

"I had no idea,” she said amidst much laughter when she announced her own name.

However, some of the loudest applause of the night went to the talented artists at the Wilson Park Special School.

Their pictures showed an enormous amount of intensity and colour and Tristan Alley, Alex Finnegain, Alice Boscheinen, Riley Smith, John Duck, Jade Whalan and Lucas Beresford received praise and prizes for their highly commended works.

Ms Nielsen also thanked the LAC members who worked on the exhibition; Coordinator Janet Hassall, Linnea Hannan, Meg Nielsen, Kay McCheyne, Roger Jones, Carole Sheppeard, Jasmine O'Shea, Bernadette Webster, Graeme Patch, Anne Slade, Val Frearson and Margaret Brown.

She also acknowledged Shivam Rath for his entertainment on 22 string fusion instrument he slides with a crystal, joined by the beautiful voice of Mico Sundari.

The exhibition runs through to 3pm Sunday, August 20.

The LAC welcomes new members.

Lismore Art Club's 57th Annual Exhibition Prize Winners

Landscape section

1st sponsored by Crystal Castle won by Janet Hassall for 'Afternoon Shadows'

2nd sponsored by Armisteads Picture Framing & Gallery won by Linnea Hannan for 'Broken Head'

Still Life section

1st prize Edna McKenzie Memorial won by Jasmine O'Shea for Orange Tree

2nd sponsored by Ian Weir Real Estate won by Margaret E Brown for 'Bearded Irises

Drawing section

1st prize sponsored by Patch & Taylor Real Estate won by Margaret Brown for 'Haven in the Wetlands'

2nd prize Australian Artist Magazine won by Meg K Nielsen for 'Inspiration' a portrait of Cllr Elly Bird.

Portrait section

1st prize sponsored by R Gordon & Son Property Agents won by Meg K Nielsen for 'Of the Earth'

2nd prize sponsored by Chroma won by Linnea Hannan for 'Hatti'

Animals section

1st prize sponsored by Bytes Dental Goonellabah won by Janet Hassall for 'Yes,Someone Does Love Me'

2nd prize sponsored by Athol Pidcock Hotel Brokerage & Faber Castell won by Kay McCheyne for 'My Cat"

Postcard prize sponsored by Margaret Hardwick won by Meg K Nielsen for 'The Pie Cart'

Best in Show sponsored by Northern Rivers Private Wealth won by Janet Hassall for 'Reflections Coopers Creek'

Wilson Park Special School - Prize winners Highly Commended

Tristan Alley, Alex Finnegain, Alice Boscheinen, Riley Smith, John Duck, Jade Whalan and Lucas Beresford.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  janet hassall lismore art club lismore art club annual exhibition northern rivers art wilson park special school

Jobs explosion as major contract awarded for highway

Jobs explosion as major contract awarded for highway

A WAVE of roadbuilding jobs and investment is continuing as bypass building continues.

MILLIONAIRE FOUND: Musician sings for joy

Lismore musician was the only winner of the $1m from Monday and Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

A Lismore musician is the recipient of $1 million

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

IN LIMBO: Jeremy Marsh with his son Cooper at their temporary accommodation in Goonellabah since the flood.

'Everything's up in the air and I just live day by day at the moment'

Bangalow battle lines drawn at planning panel meeting

DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.

120 people gathered for a spirited "debate” about planned food hub

Local Partners

Sustaining Byron's tourism industry

The symposium will bring together tourism and business operations from the region for keynote speeches and workshops.　

Fairytale characters to go on trial

NO FAIRYTALE: Famous fairytale characters will face trial for their alleged crimes at the Southern Cross University Open Day this Sunday, in the School of Law and Justice.

Bilbo Baggins and Goldilocks to face faux court hearing

A super hot date with Lismore's cowboys

GIG: Poster for the Humans of Lismore show this August 2017.

Humans of Lismore comedy show is on this weekend

Fairy floss-coloured musical for Ballina

CAST: Jo Fletcher, Helen Jarvis, Candace Baldwin and Jade Rushwood play four girls with big skirts, big voices and big dreams.

The Marvelous Wonderettes by Ballina Players

Traditional Country music festival across the region

LINE UP: Country singer Reg Poole.

The Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards 2017

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

THE film trailer for Tulip Fever, a 17th century drama, is so saucy that some networks have banned it from TV.

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah Costa, 24, admitted she felt ‘degraded’ by her treatment on The Bachelor.

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price.

10/35-39 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 2 $730,000-$730...

We are pleased to announce the highly successful sale of this Resort Style Dual Key Apartment in the heart of Byron Bays Tourist strip before launching it to the...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR