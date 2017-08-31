Art brings a smile to sick children

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista in front of one of the new murals in the Lismore Base Hospital Children's Ward with Andrew Hurford, Beth Engwirda, Matthew Engwirda and Suzette Pearce

WHETHER you are a fan of minions, Toy Story or Minecraft every conceivable character you could imagine graces the new Children's Ward at Lismore Base Hospital thanks to a generous donation.

After a recent tour of the facilities at Lismore Base Hospital local company Hurford Hardwood decided to give $50,000 to the ward and have pledged financial support for the next five years to Our Kids.

Part of this donation went to decking out the walls of the Children's Ward with colourful art depicting loveable characters from movies and books.

"We have seen first-hand how the work of Our Kids affects our families in the region and wanted to be part of helping more families in the future,” Andrew Hurford said.

"As a family we see how important it is to contribute to the community and we see how Our Kids and Our House plays an integral part in helping families,” he said.

For Andrew Hurford it was Woody, the character from Toy Story, that stood out as his favourite amongst the painted characters on the wall.

Hurford Hardwood not only specialise in the production of high quality Australian hardwood products, but the Hurford family are very committed to the Arts, Culture and Health and building a better community.

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said the Children's Ward now boasted three playrooms with murals as well as murals in every room with a bed.

"The kids all come up and they try to name them,” Mrs Battista said.

"It's a little bit like a guessing game and that is really good to keep the kids and their siblings active.

"We found that children needed a therapeutic space around their bed as well as things that were interactive and we thought it worked so well in the old children's ward that we wanted to make it better in the new Children's Ward.

"This incredible gift will also allow us to look at purchasing a new transport cot to bring babies back from Brisbane.

"This helps keep our babies closer to home during their care as well as contributing to pay for to the magnificent murals in the new Children's Ward at Lismore Base Hospital.”

Fellow Platinum Partners include Southern Cross University, Telstra, North Coast Petroleum, North Coast Law Society, NBN News, The Northern Star, Lismore Echo and ABC North Coast.