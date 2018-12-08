Menu
Real Artworks artist Matthew Daymond with his installation at the old Regional Gallery site on Molesworth Street. Marc Stapelberg
Art project breathing life into the CBD

Jacqueline Munro
8th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
LISMORE CBD's empty shopfronts will burst to life this month as part of the new project Christmas Art in the Heart.

Lismore City Council has partnered with RealArtworks and Creative Lismore to enhance vacant shopfronts in the CBD and bring them to life this Christmas.

Lismore City Council's Economic Development manager Tina Irish said projects such as Christmas Art in the Heart were a great way to activate empty or unused spaces for short periods of time to increase visitation.

She said landlords of empty shopfronts in the CBD had been very enthusiastic about the pocket art activation as a way to help breathe life back into Lismore's retail precinct.

"Providing pop-up shops and art installations is a proven way to get people curious, interested and wanting to visit your city to see what is happening," Ms Irish said.

"By combining our traditional city centre Christmas activities with exciting art projects that challenge, inspire and involve people, we offer a great mix of reasons for people to visit Lismore and spend some time exploring our CBD."

Ms Irish said the project also gives many local artists a great place to showcase their art, with installations such as projections and window graphics during the holiday season, as well as a giant 'paint by numbers' interactive installation in Magellan Street on Thursday, December 13.

Sunita Bala from RealArtworks said residents and visitors will be bombarded with art in the CBD, from the traditional to the surreal.

"The old Lismore Regional Gallery will have an installation called Christmas in Space, with a life-sized astronaut whose face is a screen showing original animations," Ms Bala said.

"Meanwhile, the LightnUp team will have an Australian bush Christmas lantern display while BeSeen will have an installation with giant glasses that show projected eyes of Lismore people. There will even be an interactive community event in Magellan Street with a giant paint-by-numbers design."

She said the project is "absolutely going to transform our vacant shopfronts and show that our heart is a lively and artistic place to shop and visit".

The installations are expected to be complete by the end of next week.

