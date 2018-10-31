Menu
NewsXpress at Walkerston went up in flames on July 30 this year.
Crime

Arson claims taking a toll

Luke Mortimer
by
31st Oct 2018 6:30 AM
A WALKERSTON business owner accused of torching her own shop has been left in limbo as extensive investigations into the fire drag on, a Mackay court has been told.

Narelle Ann Cooper of Devereux Creek had her case raised in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old woman did not face the court, but solicitor Peter McLachlan, of law firm Beckey, Knight & Elliot, appeared on her behalf.

Cooper has been charged with attempted arson of a structure or building and endangering a particular property by fire on July 30 at Walkerston.

She has not entered pleas to the charges against her.

Queensland Police allege financial difficulty led to Cooper setting fire to newsXpress Walkerston, located in a busy shopping complex on Creek Street in the small town.

The business has been for sale for some time before the fire, it's understood.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes told Magistrate Mark Nolan a lengthy adjournment was needed to produce a brief of evidence (outlining the prosecution case) as police inquiries into the blaze continued.

"There is an application filed by prosecution for an extension of time," she said.

Mr Nolan noted that "seems like a lengthy delay".

Explaining that a range of external bodies were involved, Ms Hayes said forensics reports, in particular, will take several weeks to be finalised.

"Your honour, it is the result of a number of external agencies that must be done in a chronological order for the result to be achieved," she said.

Mention was made by the prosecutor of obtaining documents from the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

Mr McLachlan said he did not consent to the case being pushed back significantly, describing its gradual progress through the courts as "very slow".

The lawyer indicated the long-running investigations into the newsagency fire had inconvenienced his client and hampered her ability to earn an income while the charges are pending.

He said Cooper was "losing income, partly because of this investigation taking as long as it is".

Cooper had been waiting on certain equipment to be returned to her, Mr McLachlan said.

Ms Hayes suggested Mr McLachlan could speak with investigating police officers to hash out a way forward.

Meanwhile, Mr Nolan adjourned Cooper's case to January 21 next year.

    Local Partners