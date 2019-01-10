Gunners face 6-way replacement fight

Aaron Ramsey appears to have finally sealed his new destination for next season, while the Gunners have identified a potential replacement for the outgoing star.

That and more in an Arsenal edition of Rumour Mill!

RAMSEY AGREES JUVE DEAL

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to join Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Sky in Italy, the Welshman has negotiated a pre-contract agreement with the Turin-based side - to be finalised after their Italian Super Cup match against AC Milan this week. He was free to negotiate with rival teams as his contract entered its final six months.

Ramsey leaves North London after 10 years with the Gunners in which he has scored 52 times across 252 Premier League matches to date. The midfielder has won three FA Cups and scored the winning goal in two of those triumphs.

Ramsey will join Cristiano Ronaldo and a slew of other big name stars at Juve as the European giants continue to lure the very biggest names in the sport.

GUNNERS IN SIX-TEAM RACE FOR MEXICAN ACE

With Ramsey's exit as good as sealed, the Gunners are allegedly turning to FC Porto star Hector Herrera as a potential replacement.

TuttoMercato report the Mexican is drawing interest from Arsenal, with five other teams also in the hunt to secure the signature of the talented midfielder.

Roma were thought to have tried to lure him with a deal to join the Serie A side this month, but Porto are holding firm with a summer battle set to ensue for Herrera.

The Gunners as well as English rivals Wolves, Spanish outfits Sevilla and Atletico Madrid and Italians Inter are all thought to be interested in securing the 28-year-old's services. Like Ramsey, he's entering the final six months of his current deal, meaning the midfielder is free to negotiate a free transfer for the end of the season.

EMERY GIVES APPROVAL FOR CHINA RAID

Unai Emery has given a move for winger Yannick Carrasco the green light, according to Foot Mercato.

The report claims the Gunners boss is an admirer of the former Atletico Madrid man, who's now plying his trade in China with Dalian Yifang. Carrasco made the move to the Chinese Super League just a year ago alongside Atletico teammate Nicolas Gaitan.

But now the Belgian could be set for a return to Europe!

Yannick Carrasco of Belgium helps Kylian Mbappe of France to his feet during the World Cup Semi Final

Arsenal continue their interest in the 25-year-old, however, its reported they will face an uphill battle to secure his signature, with the Chinese outfit unwilling to sanction a deal for the attacker - who scored seven goals in 26 matches this season.

Carrasco is thought to earn a whopping £9m a year in China, but reports suggest he would be willing to take a pay cut to join the Gunners with the Belgian international unhappy and keen to quit the club.