Gunners’ touching gesture as PL pays tribute to missing star

Arsenal added Emiliano Sala's name to Cardiff's squad on their matchday programme in a touching tribute to the missing striker ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash.

Both sides are to honour the Argentine following his mystery disappearance.

Sala, 28, who signed for Cardiff on January 19, would have made his Bluebirds debut at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

But his single-engined Piper Malibu vanished over the English Channel last week on the way to the Welsh capital, with a rescue mission ended having failed to find the wreckage.

And Arsenal have paid a tribute to the missing striker by including him in the Cardiff squad list on their matchday programme for Tuesday's clash.

In the place of his squad number, the Gunners placed an image of a yellow daffodil - a flower which Cardiff's staff and fans wear in honour of the striker at the Emirates.

The players laid out yellow daffodils

Yellow boards were prepared in the away end at the Emirates

The away end at the Emirates paid tribute to Sala with yellow boards.

Badges with the flower will also be given to home fans by their Cardiff counterparts.

A video has also emerged on social media showing Bluebirds supporters singing Sala chants on their way to London.

The clash will be a tough experience for Cardiff as Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has revealed a few members of his team were traumatised by the tragedy.

The 70-year-old manager also added he had considered retirement following his "most difficult week in football".

Tributes poured in from the football world following the disappearance of the Argentine striker, with Lionel Messi and other stars calling on the search to resume.

More than £200,000 has been raised to launch a private rescue mission to find Sala, with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray among the donors.

