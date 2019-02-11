Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Landlord Jack Green has been slapped with a $3000 fine and jail warning for breaching the rights of his tenants.
Landlord Jack Green has been slapped with a $3000 fine and jail warning for breaching the rights of his tenants. KentWeakley
News

'Arrogant' trespassing landlord fined $3000 by Gympie court

by Arthur Gorrie
11th Feb 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LANDLORD has been fined $3000 and warned of one month's jail if he does not pay within two months.

Jack Green, of Forest Glen, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court last week to breaching his tenants' occupancy rights and trespassing on the property he was leasing to them.

The charges were prosecuted by the Rental Tenancies Authority.

The court was told Green was developing the area into a subdivision.

"And it couldn't wait until the people finished their tenancy?” magistrate Chris Callaghan asked.

Green said he had met with the tenants and informed them he was entering the property.

"But you had no right to,” Mr Callaghan said. "Your plea of guilty acknowledges this, doesn't it?”

"Correct,” Green replied.

Mr Callaghan said the financial motive for the offending did not go in Green's favour.

"You chose to rent to these people to get their money. You shouldn't have.

"If you wanted to develop the property you should have developed it but you shouldn't have done so until the tenancy finished.

"Arrogantly, you informed the tenants, but there was no agreement.

"The works very significantly interfered with the peaceful enjoyment they were paying for.”

Mr Callaghan ordered half the fine go to the tenants and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

gympie court gympie crime gympie real estate landlord rental accommodation rental demand
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Six people hospitalised after two-car crash

    premium_icon Six people hospitalised after two-car crash

    Breaking TWO adults and four children are being treated after a car crash in Bangalow.

    Stayz says ‘no consultation’ on 90-day AirBnB letting

    premium_icon Stayz says ‘no consultation’ on 90-day AirBnB letting

    News Holiday rental firm says Byron will take a $8.8 million tourism hit

    PHOTOS: 'Mini tornado' tears through Casino streets

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Mini tornado' tears through Casino streets

    Weather 'Mini tornado' microburst sweeps through town

    POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    News The NSW State election is on March 23