Arrests made for break and enters, thanks to public help

Police were able to identify the wearer of this distinctive jumper, thanks to help from the public.

On March 8 three people broke into the BP Service Station at Kyogle and on March 27 the Caltex at Casino was also broken into.

While all this happened one person acted as a 'lookout'.

A call was put out to the public through local media and social media outlets and thanks to them, police were able to identify a 21-year-old Casino man as being involved in both incidents.

On Monday police saw the man in a car in Casino.

He and the driver, an 18-year-old Casino man, were wearing the same clothes as depicted in the Caltex incident.

The 21-year-old was charged with two counts of break and enter and stealing

He was refused bail until May.

The 18-year-old was also charged with break and enter and stealing as well as concealing an offence.

He is now on conditional bail.

Police are still making inquiries into the identities of the other two offenders in Kyogle, and further arrests are anticipated.