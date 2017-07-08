Arrests made after teens robbed in the street

RICHMOND Local Area Command Police have arrested three people over a robbery on Goonellabah this week.
On Tuesday night at about 10pm, two 17-year-olds were robbed while walking along Simeoni Drive towards Oliver Ave.
The pair were approached by a man asking for money, and when they refused to give him cash, the man elbowed on of the teens in the face.
After investigating incident, police arrested a 20-year-old Moree Man on Thursday.
He was charged with Robbery In Company, Goods In Custody and had two outstanding warrants executed and granted conditional bail at Lismore Local Court.
A 19-year-old Goonellabah man was charged with Assault with Intent to Rob - Principal in the Second Degree and given conditional bail.
A 20-year-old Goonellabah man was charged with Assault with Intent to Rob in company, and Robbery In Company.
He was refused bail.