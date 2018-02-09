Menu
Arrested twice in 40 minutes for disqualified driving

Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

SOME people don't seem to learn as one man shows when he was arrested twice in 40 minutes.

Police will allege that at 10:40am on Wednesday they saw a 30 year old Teven man driving a car in Tuckomobil.

Police spoke to the man and it was established that he is disqualified from driving until 2029.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Drive Whilst Disqualified 2nd+ Offence' and warned not to drive again.

Forty minutes later police saw the man driving in Teven.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with another count of 'Drive Whilst Disqualified 2nd+ Offence.'

He was refused bail by police and later granted contidional court bail.

He will appear at Ballina Local Court in March

