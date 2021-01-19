Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A warrant has today been issued for the arrest of a high profile legal identity after he failed to turn up to court.
A warrant has today been issued for the arrest of a high profile legal identity after he failed to turn up to court.
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for high-profile lawyer

by Vanessa Marsh
19th Jan 2021 5:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A warrant has today been issued for the arrest of high profile legal identity Neil Lawler after he failed to turn up to court.

Lawler, one half of the embattled criminal law firm Lawler Magill, was due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday on one charge of contravening a requirement of a community based order.

Neil Lawler failed to show to court. Picture: Claudia Baxter
Neil Lawler failed to show to court. Picture: Claudia Baxter

He had been listed to appear at 9am and when he had still not arrived by the afternoon, a warrant was issued for his arrest under the Police Powers and Responsibilities Act.

It comes after Lawler was last year caught behind the wheel of his parked car outside the Maroochydore Magistrates Court with a blood-alcohol level of .270 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty last March to one charge of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to 12 months' probation and ordered to do 100 hours of community service.

Lawyer Neil Lawler pictured outside court last March. Picture: AAP/Attila Csaszar
Lawyer Neil Lawler pictured outside court last March. Picture: AAP/Attila Csaszar

His drivers licence was disqualified for 15 months and a conviction was recorded against him.

At the time, Lawler told the court he was "deeply ashamed" of the incident and he had no intention of driving but had the car running to charge his phone and look for accommodation for the night.

Lawler is now facing a single charge of contravening a requirement of a community based order which is understood to relate to his previous sentence last year.

 

 

Originally published as Arrest warrant issued for high-profile lawyer

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

        Premium Content Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

        Opinion One phone call from Justin Langer made our sport reporter’s year … and it is only January.

        More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        News Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the agenda

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard he travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.

        Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        News 31-year-old allegedly bashed a man and set him on fire on Kyogle Rd